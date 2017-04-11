Employee of Edmonton Police arrested on child porn charges

The Alberta Law Enforcement Team has arrested a 41-year-old employee of the Edmonton police, and charged him with making and distributing child pornography, and agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Aaron Rothwell worked in an adminstrative capacity with the Edmonton Police Service and had no contact with the public, according to a release from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

The Victoria Police Department started an investigation in February 2017 after the suspect had allegedly been engaged in "sexually explicit online conversations" with an undercover officer. The suspect then allegedly attempted to arrange for sex with a child, according to the ALERT release.

Police determined Rothwell was based in Edmonton and the information was forwarded to ICE.

His southeast Edmonton home was searched and a number of computer and electronic devices were seized. He was arrested in a vehicle leaving the residence.

Currently ICE has no information about whether he offended on any children but are encouraging anyone with infomration to contact them.

Rothwell is currently out on bail, and has to obey a number of court-imposed conditions restricted his possession of electronic devices, and ability to be in the company of children.