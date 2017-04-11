Granddaughters of Alberta pioneer and 'feminist model' grateful for Provincial Archives

Lisa Randall always looked up to her grandma.

Thanks to the Provincial Archives of Alberta, now everyone else can, too.

The archives keep the diaries written by her grandma, Alda Dale Randall, while homesteading in northern Alberta in the 1920s after immigrating from the United States with her husband and children for free land.

Alda started High Prairie’s first library as well as its first museum, all while being a schoolteacher and raising seven kids.

“She was an exceptional woman,” Lisa said.

“She was my first feminist model. When we were growing up we would look at her and think, ‘Hm, we’re a girl living in northern Alberta, but we can do more.’ ”

Lisa has fond memories of living close to Alda as a child and seeing her every week.

“She was a writer and a painter. She was very artistic. I remember going to see her at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, she was still in bed surrounded by a mountain of books. Art books, novels, magazines, she read voraciously,” Lisa said.

“But she would also get up and make us pancakes with brown sugar syrup.”

Much of her diary details the struggles of going hungry, living off of moose meat and floured gravy, and surviving frigid winters between an army tent and a small log cabin.

Lisa’s aunt gave the diaries to the archive in 1994.



In 2016, the archives showcased an exhibit focused on Alda’s life, with a closing ceremony that doubled as a family reunion of sorts.

Beyond telling a personal story, Lisa said the diaries are a valuable snapshot of the Canadian immigrant experience in the early 1900s.

“We live in a very pampered bubble of comfort nowadays. They lived under brutal hardships,” she said. “The fortitude they have, it amazes me. I can hardly comprehend.”