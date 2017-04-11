Police investigating after man allegedly stabbed at Edmonton bus stop

Edmonton police are investigating after a stabbing sent a man in his early 20s to hospital with "life-threatening injuries" Tuesday afternoon, according to a release.

Officers responsed to a transit stop at the 118 Avenue underpass, near the Coliseum stop, after people driving by called for help.



They found a man with "what appeared to be stab wounds to his upper body allegedly sustained during an altercation with another male," according to the release.

Paramedics took him to hospital, where he underwent surgery.

A man is in custody and charges are pending.

