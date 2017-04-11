Red Deer school shows video comparing abortion to the Holocaust
Advocacy groups are denouncing the presentation and calling for immediate curriculum reform in Alberta.
A curriculum reform group is calling for an immediate provincewide investigation into the state of sex ed in Alberta schools, after a Red Deer school showed an anti-choice video comparing abortion to the Holocaust.
Accessing Information not Myths is says the video, filmed and posted by a high-school student, is not an isolated incident.
Students at Ecole Secondaire Notre Dame High School attended the March 2017 presentation, which included films like The Case Against Abortion, Personhood. The high student’s video of the presentation circulated online Tuesday morning.
The Alberta Pro-Choice Coalition is also calling on the government to develop an explicit policy for vetting outside groups that are teaching sex ed, and calling on Education Minister David Eggen to “denounce this trivialization of the Holocaust and genocides of Jewish people and others.”
