ALERT makes two arrests, seizes pot stash from West Edmonton home
The search of a home in the Canora neighbourhood concluded a two-day investigation.
The Alberta Law Enforcement Review Team says two people were arrested and more than $200,000 worth of drugs were seized after a search of a west Edmonton home.
According to a press release from ALERT, officers entered a house in the Canora neighbourhood on April 4 and seized eight kilograms of dried marijuana as well as 2.5 kilograms of cannabis resin known as "shatter," which is manufactured using flammable gases like butane and represents a "significant fire risk."
The search concluded a two-day investigation.
Police charged Banu Layik, a 39-year-old woman, with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime, and Wyatt Cherneske, a 22-year-old man, with possession for the purpose of trafficking.