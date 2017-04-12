ALERT makes two arrests, seizes pot stash from West Edmonton home

The Alberta Law Enforcement Review Team says two people were arrested and more than $200,000 worth of drugs were seized after a search of a west Edmonton home.

According to a press release from ALERT, officers entered a house in the Canora neighbourhood on April 4 and seized eight kilograms of dried marijuana as well as 2.5 kilograms of cannabis resin known as "shatter," which is manufactured using flammable gases like butane and represents a "significant fire risk."

