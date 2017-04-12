City to you: 'Be Good Fans' during Oilers' playoff run

Don't you go getting yourselves into trouble tonight, Oilers fans.

The City of Edmonton sent out a press release late Wednesday urging hockey lovers to "Be Good Fans" during the team's playoff run.

Presumably, that means don't get into drunk fights and for pete's sake, don't smash any windows.



"Whether you are going to the game, planning a night on the town or cheering from your couch, we encourage everyone to be a good fan, celebrating respectfully and safely," the release reads.

It offers a few tips, like planning your transportation ahead of time and obeying parking signs – as well as a handy guide for getting around downtown.

For its part, the city will light the high level bridge orange for home games when possible, will light city hall and Muttart Conservatory orange, and will put "Go Oilers" messages on city buses where it can.

Mayor Don Iveson has officially proclaimed "Orange Crush Time" in Edmonton.

The Oilers' first-round series against the San Jose Sharks kicks off Wednesday at Rogers Place.



