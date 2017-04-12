'Society decides what’s best for people with disabilities:' Mom applauds proposal for disability advocate

An Edmonton woman with two daughters with disabilities says a provincial disability advocate would help her daughters be heard in a system that can sometimes silence the voices of the vulnerable.

“We continue as a society to decide what’s best for people with disabilities instead of raising their voices,” Leah McRorie said in an interview Wednesday. “Part of this advocate’s position is to do that, because it’s extremely challenging to go through the system.”

Last week Calgary-North West NDP MLA Sandra Jansen introduced a private member’s bill calling for the province to create an official disability advocate. If created, the position would be similar to the current child and youth advocate, who acts independently and speaks out for vulnerable young people.

The advocate would also submit a report to the government after 12 months evaluating how effective their office had been in helping people with disabilities.



McRorie, whose daughters are funded through the People with Developmental Disabilities (PDD) program, said that while the province provides “exceptional service”, there are also challenges.

“When PDD started, it was basically about supporting the decisions of people with disabilities and what they wanted to do with their life. It became this bureaucratic system of a whole bunch of non-disabled people deciding what’s best for people with disabilities,” she said.

She hopes that an advocate could help disabled people and their families navigate the obstacles of securing Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) funding, attending post-secondary school or finding housing.

It would be particularly useful for disabled people who don’t have a family to support them.

“What about the most marginalized people in the disability community? The have-nots?” McRorie said. “And my hope is that this disability advocate would be really looking at that.”

Jamie Post, a spokesperson for the Alberta Council of Disabilities Services, said an advocate would go beyond what an advocacy group can do on their own.

“For example, an independent advocate’s office could do things like pull case files, to look at things like transitioning from children services to adult services, to look at individual cases, to see kind of where the system is working and where it isn’t working," he said.