City council approves transfer of drainage to Epcor

The billion-dollar transfer of city drainage assets to Epcor is going ahead, but that didn’t stop a swath of councillors trying to delay the move during council Wednesday.

“I feel like it’s late in the term, so we shouldn’t be making a significant decision like this,” said Coun. Dave Loken, who spearheaded the attempt to postpone the decision. “There hasn’t been enough public debate.”

But the vote ultimately went ahead with a 7-6 split, and the motion approved.

Still, councillors were sharply divided on the impact of approving the transfer of $1.1 billion in assets and $600 million in debt to Epcor.

Councillors in favour argued they'd been elected to make tough decisions, and had spent 10 months dealing with the issue, through four city council debates.

“It didn’t just come up yesterday,” Coun. Ed Gibbons told council, who supported the transfer. “It’s been on the table for a long time.”

Prior to the approval, the Canadian Union of Public Employees and citizen groups butted heads with Epcor in January at a public hearing.

At the time, CUPE Edmonton president Mike Scott called the transfer a “ticking time bomb” that cuts the public off from decision making, while Epcor officials say they can build Edmonton’s badly needed drainage infrastructure — worth $2.4 billion to deal with flooding — more effectively while saving millions.

“We think we can add value and by inference add value for the City of Edmonton,” said Epcor president Stuart Lee during council Wednesday, noting the company could find efficiencies that mean lower utility rates and act on flood mitigation plans faster.

In response to concerns over access to information, the city auditor could be able to audit Epcor to ensure operations are going smoothly, according to a report.

Epcor has also said it will set up an “access to information” process for the public, where people can write and expect some form of response within 30 days.

Put forward by Coun. Andrew Knack, council approved a motion to require Epcor to attend every public utility meeting during the transition process.

"At a minimum it's expected they are to be at every meeting for that," Knack said.

Knack noted he was at first skeptical of the takeover, but said the changes to access to information have made him feel comfortable with the move.



"I believe this is the right decision," he said.



Prior to the approval, Mayor Don Iveson said council has dealt with the issue transparently in public.

“I think this issue has been thoroughly vetted,” Iveson told council. "From a strategic point of view, there are advantages in terms of infrastructure and implementation. I think it will produce efficiency and synergy."

Still councillors expressed concerns.

"At this point in time, I don’t see the argument that this is beneficial to the city," Coun. Tony Caterina told council prior to the approval. "I see this as a little problematic in the transparency part of it."

Loken called the decision a "quick fix" for Edmonton's drainage issues.

"It doesn't look any better to me than it did last time it did (in January)," he said. "The lack of public consultation has bothered me, and I think we're going to hear about that."

Administration and Epcor will now finalize the deal, with the official transfer expected to happen on Sept. 1. Edmonton staff will amend a bylaw that governs drainage in the city to show Epcor now owns and operates the assets.

"Second time is a charm," Epcor's Lee told reporters following the decision, noting this was the second time Epcor brought a takeover proposal to Edmonton.

"The major benefit is around efficiencies that will benefit ratepayers here in the city. The second benefit is to take that expertise and sell it other communities and, by doing that, increase our profitability and increase the dividend back to our shareholder and reduce property taxes over the long term."



Here's how council voted:

For the transfer

Coun. Scott McKeen

Coun. Michael Walters

Coun. Michael Oshry

Coun. Bryan Anderson

Coun. Ed Gibbons

Coun. Andrew Knack



Mayor Don Iveson

Against the transfer