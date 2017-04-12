'We definitely need to listen to them:' First National Gathering of Elders coming to Edmonton

Edmonton will welcome representatives from First Nations, Metis and Inuit groups from across the country for the first National Gathering of Elders this fall.

Ten Alberta indigenous groups are working together on the event, and have invited leaders from 623 First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities to participate in the gathering, which will provide an opportunity to discuss issues like reconciliation and climate change and learn about other indigenous cultures and histories.

The Government of Alberta announced $100,000 to support the event Wednesday.

Treaty 8 Grand Chief Rupert Meneen is one of the people behind the gathering and said it was inspired by talks with counterparts in British Columbia.

“We think it’s important that we try and preserve the knowledge of First Nations people,” Meneen said.

In addition to sharing knowledge, the elders will discuss the importance of indigenous language and culture. The event is expected to attract 3,000 to 4,000 delegates.

“We’re going to ask (the elders) ‘What are you hoping to get out of this?’ What can we as chiefs take from this, and elders, what do you need to say? Because sometimes we don’t include our elders in our conversations and I think we definitely need to listen to them,” Meneen sad.

He noted that the event is timely, landing shortly after Canada’s 150th anniversary, and is open to the public.

“We are not going to shut the door to anybody,” Meneen said.

Alberta’s Minister of Indigenous Relations, Richard Feehan, said the event was a crucial opportunity for Canadians to recognize the importance of indigenous history, culture and language in Canada.

“There’s absolutely no denying that the wisdom, life experience and knowledge the elders bring is very important for our country to create meaningful and lasting generational change,” Feehan said.

“This opportunity really gives us a chance … to have the elders come together, share their ideas and pass on those ideas to the youth who will be there in attendance,” he added.

Chief Craig Makinaw, the Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief for Alberta, said the event would allow chiefs from across the country to build bridges and create friendships.

“Hosting an event of this scope is quite costly and we welcome the support of government, business and industry across Canada,” he said.

The exact aim of the event is not defined – it’s up to the elders to decide if there will be any government policy recommendations that come out of it.

“We also hope to be involved in the process of building the dialogue, the conversation, and the work that needs to happen to make this truly a meaningful event,” Feehan said.

Organizers want as many voices as possible represented



It’s important that First Nations, Metis and Inuit indigenous groups all participate in the first National Gathering of Elders, said Treaty 8 Grand Chief Rupert Meneen.

“We didn’t want to omit any groups from this gathering … they were obviously very interested in being a part of it,” he said.

Gerald Cunningham, president of the Metis Settlements General Council, said that while there are more than 1,000 unique Aboriginal communities across Canada, they also have much in common.

“We are also the same in so many ways … One of those common themes is the respect we have for our elders and the important part they play in keeping our history, safeguarding our culture, passing on our language and mentoring our youth,” he said.

For that reason, Atsinak Bishop, a founding member of the Inuit Edmontonmiut Society, said she was excited to be taking part. She also encouraged Inuit people in Canada’s north to attend the event.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to the planning and adding the voice of the Inuit to the event … it will be quite an undertaking to bring elders from all the indigenous groups of Canada.”