National Gathering of Elders expected to draw thousands to Edmonton this September

Representatives from 623 First Nations, Metis and Inuit groups have been invited to a national gathering of Elders being held in Edmonton Sept 11-14.

According to a release from the province, as many as 4,000 delegated are expected to converge in the city to discuss common issues llike reconciliation, treaties, climate change and education.

"The gathering will bring together Elders from across our country to connect and take their place as advisors, teachers and leaders," Treaty 8 Grand Chief Rupert Meneen said in the release.

Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan announced Wednesday the province will contribute $100,000 toward the costs of the event.