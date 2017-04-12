Red Deer police searching for man who stole sick kitten from pet store

The RCMP are hoping the public can help them track down a man who stole a kitten with health problems from a Petland store in south Red Deer.

Staff are concerned about it's well-being, as it requires medication for a health condition.

The man walked out with the tiny feline shortly after 2:30 p.m. on April 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 403-343-5575.

