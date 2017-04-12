Fundraising leads to growing inequity among Alberta schools: report

Parents are raising money to fill funding gaps at schools, and it’s leading to growing inequity in classrooms, according to a new report from the Support Our Students (SOS) Alberta Foundation.

The SOS report, titled Levelling the Playing Field: A Comprehensive Resource Audit of Alberta Schools, found parent associations at some schools are raising tens of thousands of dollars every year, while others aren't raising any.

“Some schools were raising zero and some schools were able to raise $80,000 in a year, which can result in really, really varying levels of access to resources that some kids have and other kids don’t have,” said SOS spokesperson Barbara Silva.

She said it’s understandable that parents are stepping up when they’re able to, but it’s dividing schools into “haves” and “have-nots,” with some schools getting to purchase more current technology or take kids on more field trips.

Generally, schools in urban centres are fundraising more than rural schools.

“Ultimately that affects the child’s experience at school. How do we decide which student gets to go on field trips to the science centre?” Silva said.

Most schools were expected to raise between $10,000 and $20,000 this school year, based on projections from a survey taken in late October and early November of 2016 that accounted for past fundraising numbers and current needs.

It’s possible that the disparity goes further than that – SOS sent the survey to principals of all 1,690 Alberta schools that receive public funds, and got responses from five per cent of them.

