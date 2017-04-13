Alberta government releases survey results for first phase of curriculum rewrite
More than 30,000 took part in fall 2016 survey.
Alberta Education Minister David Eggen spoke to the results of a survey that kicked off the government's provincewide K-12 curriculum review Thursday.
Among other findings, 97% of respondents agreed students should learn to set goals, make responsible choices and be accountable for their decisions and 93% agreed K-12 curriculum should open pathways to careers and other post-secondary opportunities.
Alberta currently has one of the lowest post-secondary attendance rates in Canada.
More than 32,000 responded to Part A of the Fall 2016 Provincial Curriculum survey, which aimed to understand support for the direction of development of K-12 curriculum.
Close to 26,000 responded to Part B, which asked for specific feedback.
Close to 16,000 provided open-ended responses. Among the most talked-about topics, 10 per cent brought up challenges with "new math" and said they want more focus on basics.
