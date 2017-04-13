News / Edmonton

Alberta government releases survey results for first phase of curriculum rewrite

More than 30,000 took part in fall 2016 survey.

Alberta Education Minister David Eggen.

Alberta Education Minister David Eggen spoke to the results of a survey that kicked off the government's provincewide K-12 curriculum review Thursday.

Among other findings, 97% of respondents agreed students should learn to set goals, make responsible choices and be accountable for their decisions and 93% agreed K-12 curriculum should open pathways to careers and other post-secondary opportunities.

Alberta currently has one of the lowest post-secondary attendance rates in Canada.

More than 32,000 responded to Part A of the Fall 2016 Provincial Curriculum survey, which aimed to understand support for the direction of development of K-12 curriculum.

Close to 26,000 responded to Part B, which asked for specific feedback.

Close to 16,000 provided open-ended responses. Among the most talked-about topics, 10 per cent brought up challenges with "new math" and said they want more focus on basics.

