Alberta, Saskatchewan drug units seize fentanyl, ecstasy shipment

EDMONTON — Organized crime units in Alberta and Saskatchewan seized nearly $50,000 worth of drugs in an operation they say will help "stem the flow" of fentanyl in the two provinces.

The seizure is the result of a month-long investigation conducted by Saskatchewan's Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

Police said a shipment of fentanyl and ecstasy was intercepted in Lloydminster, Alta., in a courier vehicle heading to Regina from Edmonton.

Three search warrants were also executed in Edmonton on April 7.

The items seized in the courier vehicle and at the three locations include 500 fentanyl pills, 20 grams suspected to be fentanyl powder, 102 grams of a fentanyl-heroin mix and a gun with a defaced serial number.

Calvin Turcsanyi, 36, of Edmonton, faces three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, five firearms charges and five counts of breaching conditions.