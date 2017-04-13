100 years later: Sikhs play large role in Alberta’s history

Sikhs have called Alberta home for more than 100 years, with many arriving in the early 1900s to work on the Canadian Pacific Railway, in sawmills and on farms.



“People came for the betterment of life,” said Paramjit Dhindsa, following a ceremony that saw officials raise the Sikh flag for the first time at Churchill Square Tuesday.



“They came to do their jobs and they like this country.”



Dhindsa is one Edmontonian glad to see local Sikh history recognized.



The Alberta government declared April 2017 Sikh Heritage Month earlier this week, as it marks Vaisakhi, which is the Sikh new year that coincides with spring harvest.



“It’s a day that represents the collective group that fights for anyone’s rights or for anyone who needs help,” said Gagan Kaur Hoonjan, who was attending the event Tuesday. “It’s a bringing together, where we are all one.”



But since their early arrival, the Sikh population has grown by more than 50,000 in Alberta, according to 2011 census data.



Sohan Singh Bhullar was one of Alberta’s first Sikh settlers, who moved to Edmonton in 1907. The city named a park after him in 2013, in recognition of his efforts to help south Asian immigrants and students during the 1950s and ‘60s.



“Sikh Albertans made many contributions to our province,” said Labour Minister Christina Gray during the ceremony Tuesday.



More recently, Gray noted the community's fundraising efforts during the Fort McMurray wildfires.



Dhindsa said such generosity is just part of the culture.



“This is in our blood,” he said. “We have a rule where 10 per cent of our earnings should go to the community. And that 10 per cent will help the people and help the world, whether in Canada or another country.”



He said the recognition from the government is a great honour.



“This is our flag, and it’s not raised in some of our countries back home,” he said. “So it’s nice to be treated at the same level here.”

What is the Sikh flag?