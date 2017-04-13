Human rights coalition stages events to mark Canadian charter's 35th anniversary

To mark the 35th anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, an Edmonton coalition will stage a series of events this weekend to remind us that we have not lived up to the charter’s inclusive vision.



According to Mahamad Accord with the Edmonton Coalition for Human Rights, we are “not even close” to achieving the goals laid out in the charter on April 17, 1982.



The coalition – consisting of the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights, the Self Advocacy Federation and Accord’s Taccalusa Institute – will host five events over the long weekend, each highlighting a separate human rights concern in Edmonton.



WALK FOR JUSTICE

Starting Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Islamic Cemetery and ending in Churchill Square, people will walk to raise the profile of the dozens of unsolved homicides in Canada’s Somali communities.



CHARTER RALLY: BRINGING HUMAN RIGHTS HOME

At 3 p.m., a rally at Churchill Square will bring out local human rights advocates representing immigrant, Indigenous and LGBTQ communities, as well as people with disabilities.



“Usually people, when they have a rally, they invite politicians and who’s who. Here, we eliminate it. We call in the people who are doing the legwork in the community,” Accord said.



COMMUNITY ADVOCACY WORKSHOP

Sunday at 9 a.m. at Aroma Café, 9223 111 Ave., Toronto’s George Knia Singh will speak about how he successfully fought for Toronto police to change their carding practices, which he alleged disproportionately targeted people of colour.



“Singh single-handedly took this issue on, and because of him, Toronto has implemented data collection to show that they’re not targeting the people of colour or certain groups,” Accord said.



COMMUNITY ROUNDTABLE: RACE AND POLICING IN EDMONTON

At 1 p.m. in the same place, Singh will be joined by former Edmonton Police Commission member Keli Tumaklo for an in-depth discussion.



ACTIVISM 101

Monday at 9 a.m. at the Nina Haggerty Centre, 9225 118 Ave., the Self Advocacy Federation will lead a lesson on advocating for social change as an individual. Everyone who attends will get a booklet to take home.



“What we wanted is people teaching the people how to advocate for themselves, for their family and for the communities they live in,” Accord said.