Edmonton police thank Oilers fans for behaving despite loss to Sharks

There were no 'direct arrests' before or after the game Wednesday night.

There were no "direct arrests" of fans before or after the Oilers heartbreaking late-game loss to the Sharks Wednesday evening, the Edmonton police said in a release early Thursday morning.

"The Edmonton Police Service is extremely proud of our fan's behaviour throughout Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to media.

"There was lots of positive police contacts but there were no direct arrests Wednesday evening, prior to or following Game 1."


