Edmonton police thank Oilers fans for behaving despite loss to Sharks

There were no "direct arrests" of fans before or after the Oilers heartbreaking late-game loss to the Sharks Wednesday evening, the Edmonton police said in a release early Thursday morning.

"The Edmonton Police Service is extremely proud of our fan's behaviour throughout Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to media.

"There was lots of positive police contacts but there were no direct arrests Wednesday evening, prior to or following Game 1."