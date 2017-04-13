Family pleads for answers one year after death

One year later and still no answers.

The family of Kelly Thompson, who died after being assaulted on April 14, 2016, came forward on April 13 to plead with the public for any information that may help homicide detectives.

Kim Thompson, Kelly’s brother, remembered her sibling as a “sweet, nurturing brother”.

“The loss of my brother has absolutely devastated our entire family,” she said in a police release. “Not only have we dealt with his sudden death, but we also have to deal on a daily basis with the absolute horrific events my brother endured in his final moments … and our final moments with him.”

Thompson died of blunt force trauma to the head after he was taken to hospital following an assault in the area of 137 Street and 115 Avenue.

Police say four or five suspects wearing dark clothing and hoods got out of a car and struck a man multiple times with baseball bats, leaving him in critical condition, before fleeing in a car.

Thompson believes someone out there has info on the incident that could be the missing puzzle piece for investigators.

“Someone who has been living with this information, who one year later, may be ready to come forward to police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously. I would ask that you stop for one moment . and consider our pain. Consider what it would be like to lose your brother, or your son, so suddenly.”