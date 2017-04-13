News / Edmonton

Fatal collision shuts down section of Highway 2

Delays are expected for several hours

Metro file photo

Metro file photo

Although traffic has resumed in the northbound lane of Highway 2, delays are expected for the next few hours due to a fatal collision.

The southbound lane remains closed. 

The collision took place at the intersection of Highway 2 and Range Road 750. EMS responders attended the scene and the collision remains under investigation. 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views