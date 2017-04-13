Fatal collision shuts down section of Highway 2
Delays are expected for several hours
Although traffic has resumed in the northbound lane of Highway 2, delays are expected for the next few hours due to a fatal collision.
The southbound lane remains closed.
The collision took place at the intersection of Highway 2 and Range Road 750. EMS responders attended the scene and the collision remains under investigation.
