Could be a slippery trip home: more snow expected in Edmonton Thursday evening
Environment Canada issued an update Thursday afternoon.
The slushy snow currently falling in Edmonton is expected to intensify overnight, according to Environment Canada.
Snowfall warnings were issued for several surrounding areas, including Leduc County. A total of about 10 to 20 cm is expected to to fall across central Alberta overnight.
Environment Canada is warning people to prepare for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," as many people get set to travel for the long weekend.
The government agency will continue to issue alerts and forecasts.
