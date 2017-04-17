First made-in-Alberta satellite to launch out of Florida Tuesday morning

The first satellite designed and made entirely in Alberta is set to hitch a ride into space Tuesday morning.

The Ex-Alta 1 was built by a team of students at the University of Alberta, and after a couple of delays is now scheduled to launch on an Atlas V rocket out of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 9:11 a.m.

The project is the result of countless hours of work by a team of students over the last seven years. When launched it will send information back about space weather.

Kristen Cote, then an astrophysics student, told Metro last year that cube satellites are becoming increasingly popular as a smaller, cheaper way to study space.

“I think we’re seeing a resurgence in the smarter way to do space. It used to be more about these big rockets,” she said at the time.

The satellite will make a stop at the International Space Station before being re-launched into the low Earth orbit.



Ex-Alta 1 is part of the international QB50 project, which involves cube satellites designed by university teams from around the world.