Marijuana legalization gets hazy

An Edmonton prison reform advocate is hopeful that the federal government will focus more on education than punishment, after it introduced a long-awaited series of bills Thursday that will allow adults to buy and cultivate marijuana by Canada Day 2018.

The government announced that while it will legalize marijuana for recreational use, it will stiffen criminal penalties for anyone illegally supplying pot to minors, with up to 14 years in jail on the table.

“If we think for a moment that increasing punishments will actually reduce a behaviour, we’re really kidding ourselves,” said Chris Hay with the John Howard Society of Edmonton.

“We do want to protect children. But we know, though, that stricter punishments don’t actually lead to any deterrents.”

Hay said decriminalization is a good step toward curbing the sale of drugs to minors, but suspects the stiffened penalties are an “olive branch” to conservative voters.

The federal Liberals also promised a public campaign to educate people on the dangers of early and prolonged marijuana use and its ability to impair drivers’ judgment, which Hay said is an important piece of the roll-out.

“That has to be a lot stronger, and a lot more resources and a lot more effort put into that, than writing the law,” Hay said.

The government also promised stiff punishment for driving within two hours of having an illegal level of drugs in the blood, with penalties ranging from a $1,000 fine to life in prison.

If a certain amount of THC is detected in a driver's blood by a roadside saliva test, a police officer could demand an evaluation by a drug impairment expert or blood sample.

Law professor Robert Solomon with MADD Canada said the roadside test is a step in the right direction, but he’s worried that enforcement details are being left to provincial governments.

Issues like how and where marijuana will be sold and where it can be consumed will be up to each province, as well as many factors around licensing, distribution and retail sales.

“All of the heavy lifting, all of the rigorous regulatory controls that we know will reduce the deaths caused by creating a recreational market, have been left up to the provinces. And that’s troubling,” Solomon said.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley echoed those concerns, saying it will be challenging for provinces to prepare by July 2018.

“If we get it right, it can work, but I also know that there is a lot of heavy lifting to be done to get there,” Notley said Thursday. “It may be simple to say, ‘Yeah, let’s legalize marijuana.’ Administering it is actually very complex.”

Edmonton-based Cannabis at Work Founder and CEO Alison McMahon said employers will also be squeezed to reset their expectations of employees by the deadline.

But as for the cannabis business itself, we should gear up for an “explosion” of growth.

“We’re going to have businesses that never existed before in this country, or in the world for that matter,” McMahon said.

“I think we’re going to see a whole new industry that’s being built in real time in front of us.”

Anyone over the age of 18 in Alberta will be allowed to possess 30 grams of marijuana and grow four plants for personal use once the legislation is passed.