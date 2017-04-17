News / Edmonton

Police investigating suspicious death of woman early Easter Monday

Police responded to a call for assistance at 12:30 a.m.

Edmonton Police Service (file photo)

Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a 53-year-old woman in northeast Edmonton. 

Edmonton police responded to a call for help at a residential address near 130 Avenue and 32 Street at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a release.

Upon arrival, they found a woman deceased. The homicide section is investigating.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled due to the Medical Examiner’s Office being closed for Easter Monday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567.

