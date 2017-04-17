Police investigating suspicious death of woman early Easter Monday

Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a 53-year-old woman in northeast Edmonton.

Edmonton police responded to a call for help at a residential address near 130 Avenue and 32 Street at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a release.



Upon arrival, they found a woman deceased. The homicide section is investigating.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled due to the Medical Examiner’s Office being closed for Easter Monday.