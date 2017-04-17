Tickets for second Oilers Viewing Party at Rogers Place now on sale

The Oilers Entertainment Group is again inviting Edmontonians to come and watch Tuesday's away game with over 10,000 fellow hockey fans.

Tickets for the second Orange Crush Road Game Watch Party--which lets the devoted watch the game on the big screen at Rogers Place--went on sale for $5 Monday morning.

More than 11,000 turned out for the watch party over the weekend.

According to an OEG release net proceeds go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

