End provincial funding for anti-abortion groups: advocates

Pro-choice advocates are calling on the Alberta government to end funding for anti-abortion groups, after the federal government pledged to do so last week.



“It is time for the Alberta government to strengthen their support for evidence-based, rights-affirming policy,” said Kathy Dawson, a board member with Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada and Alberta Prochoice Coalition.



Both groups are calling on Alberta ministries to pull financial support from religious-based pregnancy care centres that have been getting government funds since at least 2011.



Among them, the Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre Society received close to $54,000 from the human services ministry in 2016 and close to $2,500 from the labour ministry as part of a job grants training program.



The centre is affiliated with the Canadian Association of Pregnancy Support Services, which describes itself as a “Christ-centred national ministry” in its core document.



The document also states its affiliate centres believe in “celibate singleness” and “faithful heterosexual marriage as God’s design for family,” and it specifies they will not recommend, provide or refer clients for abortion.



But the individual facilities are not always forthcoming about their religious bias, which Dawson said is problematic.



“Basically, they’re created to stop abortions. But they don’t want you to know that, because of course if you’re seeking an abortion, you’re not going to go to a place that opposes it,” she said.



“If you look at the website, they look like they’re secular, they look like they’re medically accurate.”



Some pregnancy care centres are also brought in by school boards to teach sex ed classes across Alberta, which has sparked debate in recent weeks.



Alberta Ministry of Community and Social Services Minister Irfan Sabir said in an e-mailed statement the government supports human rights, including a woman’s right to choose.



“We fund a wide range of programs that provide parenting resources and supports for young families,” he wrote. “We work closely with the organizations we fund to ensure we are providing supports in a way that meets the needs of those families and provides value for our investments.”



The federal government is mulling changes that would prevent MPs from giving Canada Summer Job program money to anti-abortion groups, iPolitics reported last week.