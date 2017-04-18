Edmonton hits 14th homicide of 2017 after discovery of woman's body
EDMONTON — The discovery of a woman's body in an Edmonton home has led to a charge of second-degree murder in the city's 14th homicide of the year.
Police say officers found the body of the 53-year-old woman when they answered a call to a northeast residence early Monday morning.
The name of the alleged victim has not been released.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Jason Glenn Dickout, a 30-year-old Edmonton resident, is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.
Police say the accused and the woman knew each other.