Edmonton hits 14th homicide of 2017 after discovery of woman's body

EDMONTON — The discovery of a woman's body in an Edmonton home has led to a charge of second-degree murder in the city's 14th homicide of the year.

Police say officers found the body of the 53-year-old woman when they answered a call to a northeast residence early Monday morning.

The name of the alleged victim has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Jason Glenn Dickout, a 30-year-old Edmonton resident, is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.