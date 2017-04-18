'We've really listened' Edmonton kicks off infill construction season

The city says it's marking a new beginning as it enters the infill construction season this summer.

Mayor Don Iveson, along with city staff and community members, kicked-off the building season at an event Tuesday, highlighting recent changes to improve the system.

"Infill helps make the best use of our existing infrastructure and creates more housing options for Edmontonians and their families, which is important for the social sustainability of our city over the short and long term," Iveson said in a news release.

Earlier this year, city staff completed an “Infill Roadmap Summary” report that included changes to how Edmonton engages with builders and neighbours of infill development (when old bungalows are replaced with new homes or housing complexes).