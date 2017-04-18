Diversity project tells untold tales of integration

Many people from Edmonton’s lesser-known immigrant communities have never shared their stories of isolation and integration.

And what better place to get to know someone than his or her living room?

Edmonton Living Rooms is an initiative launched by the Edmonton Heritage Council and Multicultural Health Brokers Co-op to share the stories of Edmonton migrant communities through a mobile cultural exhibit. It’s being held to coincide with Canada’s 150th birthday.

13 different young people (known as community animators) have been working with community leaders to share their stories of migration and ancestral history through painting, poetry and other forms of artistic expression. The stories will be packaged into a pop-up museum exhibit that will stop at places like schools and libraries in the coming months.

“The living room aspect is an opportunity for Edmontonians to come, have tea and experience a bit of that narrative process. It’ll be an interactive exhibit … People can actually engage with people in real life as opposed to just looking at their paintings,” said Edmonton Heritage Council project lead Azkaa Rahman.

The year-long project focuses on seven migrant communities that, according to Rahman, are not well known in Edmonton: Cambodia, Bhutan, Eritrea, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Kurdistan and Iraq/Syria.

“We had a larger dream of having these communities become visible, and acknowledging their contribution to society,” Rahman said.

The youth organize the gatherings, record stories and take photographs. An example of some of the questions they may ask are “What is the meaning of your name?” or “What is the greatest form of injustice you’ve experienced?”

“(Young people) have been really working hard to try and build that bridge between newcomers coming in, but also to try and figure out how we create a community here in Edmonton that integrates well,” Rahman said.

Community animator Liberty Heyecan, 24, knows what it’s like to try and integrate into a new country – Of Kurdish descent, he moved here from the Netherlands with his family when he was 15.

“I started high school when I got here without knowing much English … for me it was very dramatic,” he said. “It’s hard to start over, with no friends or family or anything around you, and not knowing the language is also a big struggle.”

But over time, he found Edmontonians embraced him and his story and he hopes to help others find that same acceptance. As a community animator, he’s been tasked to work with the community members to channel their experiences into an exhibit for Edmontonians.

“For the immigrants, I think it’s the best way to have their story shared with people that are interested … this is the perfect opportunity to invite Edmontonians into their home and tell them how their struggle came together for them to be here. “

So far there have been 35 to 40 gatherings, with some taking place in people’s homes and some in community hubs.

“People have found it such a beautiful experience,” Rahman said. “They’ve never been asked to share their story before, so it’s been very profound.”

The ultimate goal of the exhibits is to challenge assumptions about immigrants and what they’ve gone through, Rahman said.

“How do we begin to see that human aspect of each other?”