Edmonton Oilers fans celebrating 'peacefully and respectfully'

Oilers fans have by and large been on their best behaviour so far this playoff season, and police appreciate it.



Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison said there have been no major incidents during or following the home games or viewing parties at Rogers Place.



He said police have made three or four arrests in the area on game nights, including two for public intoxication and one for a dine-and-dash at a restaurant.



“Fan behaviour has been excellent and we’re not anticipating that will change,” Pattison said.



“Everybody’s coming down and really celebrating peacefully and respectfully, and it’s been a great bonding opportunity for our city.”



He said police have noticed the celebrations shift from Whyte Avenue to downtown this year due to the location of the new arena.



He wouldn’t say how many officers are patrolling the Ice District, but said they are “prepared to mobilize” if need be.



Hope Mission spokesperson Robin Padanyi said preparations made to keep the area’s homeless community safe on game nights have also been successful.



“So far, so good,” he said.



Hope Mission is working with Boyle Street Community Services to put two teams on site in the Ice District – one in the 24/7 rescue van, and one on foot.



Staff members are also working later shifts on game nights.



They have information displays in the area as well, and are making an effort to talk to fans and arena staff to encourage positive interactions.



“If arena staff have issues then they can direct them to us and we can work with them to help advocate for our guests, the people who are homeless,” Padanyi said.



“For instance, if there’s any concerns over someone panhandling, we can help them with whatever it is they really need. So if it’s a warm coat or a bagged lunch, our staff are there on hand to make sure those are provided.”