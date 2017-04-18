Edmonton school bus collides with car Tuesday afternoon
Students were on board at the time of the crash, but no serious injuries reported.
Elementary students were shaken after a car collided with a school bus in central Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
Some students left the bus with cuts and scrapes and four ambulances were on scene after the collision near 101 Street and 114 Avenue.
Witnesses said the bus was stopped at a stop sign and didn’t see the northbound car.
Police said there were no serious injuries and no one was taken to hospital.
With files from Kevin Tuong