Traffic delays questioned as Valley Line LRT moves ahead

Saying no to an elevated stop at Bonnie Doon had councillors questioning how the future Valley Line LRT will affect traffic throughout Edmonton.

“I want to avoid looking back and saying, ‘There’s an intersection or two where we should have done something different,’” Coun. Bryan Anderson told an executive committee meeting Tuesday.

Anderson’s comments come after councillors kyboshed a plan that would see an elevated station and tracks at Bonnie Doon — instead of the line running at surface level — for an extra $220 million to save motorists 30 seconds.

“It’s a fairly expensive solution,” said Mayor Don Iveson, who was against the above-ground option. "We're not likely to make any significant changes realisitically (to the Downtown-to-Mill Woods leg)."



But other options to elevate the Valley Line in the west end are still up for debate.

“What I don’t want is to have the same problem with the Metro Line,” Coun. Bev Esslinger told committee, referencing the numerous traffic jams at Kingsway caused by the line’s formerly faulty signalling system.

“I’d rather spend the time and the money to do it right.”

In response, deputy manager of infrastructure Adam Laughlin told the committee the Valley Line will delay traffic one way or another.

“Delays are a reality,” he said. “But with that comes a huge number of pros, where LRT is used as a way to develop urban centres.”

Following the meeting, Laughlin told reporters the city is looking at potentially elevating the Valley Line LRT from 156 Street to 149 Street at Stony Plain Road, and from 170 Street to 178 Street at 87 Avenue. Other potential spots to elevate the train include the Metro Line extension where it hits St. Albert and the south leg expansion.

He said a report will come in June to determine if above-grade tracks are warranted.