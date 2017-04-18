After Epcor takes over, what's next for Edmonton?

Epcor is about to take over what chief planner Peter Ohm calls the city’s “backbone” — Edmonton’s drainage system.



“If you don’t have drainage, you’ll flood and nobody will want to live here,” Ohm said during a telephone interview Tuesday. “If you don’t have roads, you can’t get around. They’re all essential and they can be better integrated.”



The city and Epcor have begun working together as planners gear to propose a massive strategy in June that details how both parties will tackle flooding issues in Edmonton.



It’s an expensive issue — Edmonton needs about $2.4 billion in new infrastructure to deal with deluges, including 40 kilometres of storm tunnels, and 50 dry ponds (which pool rainwater so streets remain dry).



“We’ll compare notes,” Ohm said. “We still need to learn more from Epcor on what they’re thinking on this and incorporate that work going forward.”



The partnership comes after city council green-lit a billion-dollar deal that will see Epcor, a city-owned company that currently provides electricity and water, manage Edmonton’s drainage infrastructure. The majority of councillors were convinced Epcor could build flood infrastructure more effectively while saving millions.



In an email, Epcor spokesperson Tim le Riche said the company will develop a ‘Stormwater Integrated Resource Plan’ to determine which improvements need to made first and then where they should be implemented in the coming years.



“Working with council, Epcor will consult extensively with communities to establish priorities for implementing improvements,” le Riche said, noting many parts of older Edmonton weren’t designed to handle storm-water flooding like newer communities.



Epcor’s plan will also include “all relevant information” that Edmonton has, as well as input from citizens and communities.



“People are aware that there is a risk, but they’re not as certain as what it means to them,” Ohm said, regarding the city’s public consultation work. “We’ve learned that if it’s a problem, it should be addressed and needs to be fixed.”



But more fixes likely mean higher utility rates, Ohm added.



“All of this work is going to cost some money and it is going to show up in the rates people are charged,” he said. “The spend depends on how many capital improvements we implement and how fast we implement them.”



The transfer of city drainage assets to Epcor is set to be finalized on Sept. 1.

Mapped: How a one-in-100 flood event affects Edmonton's communities

Glenora

Glenora looks to be relatively in the clear compared to other communities when it floods. The green lines show show any water would remain 1.5 metres to 2.5 metres below ground in a one-in-100 year event. Holyrood



Holyrood

Holyrood has several spots where flooding is predicted to be between 0.5 and 0.75 metres, about halfway up a car during a one-in-100 year flood. Planners have identified several parks as potential dry ponds.

Bellevue

City engineers have begun preliminary planning for a dry pond in Bellevue, after the Eastglen school suggested it might close due to flooding.



Queen Mary Park