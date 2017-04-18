Man charged with second-degree murder of 53-year-old woman in northeast

Edmonton police have charged a 30-year-old man with second-degree murder after a 53-year-old woman was found dead in the city’s northeast early Monday morning.

The accused and the victim knew one another, police said in a press release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim and said the incident did not pose any risk to public safety.

Edmonton Police Service responded to a call for assistance at a residential address near 130 Avenue and 32 Street at roughly 12:30 a.m. on Monday, at which point they found the victim.