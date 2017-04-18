Rebates offered to Alberta homeowners to keep the cold out and the heat in

EDMONTON — Provincial government rebates are being made available to Alberta homeowners who want to upgrade their windows, insulation and hot water heaters.

The NDP government says starting April 28, rebates of up to $3,500 will be available for eligible products.

The program covers energy efficient triple-glaze windows and tankless hot-water heaters, along with insulation for attics, basements and above-grade walls.

Homeowners must select from a list of Alberta-based registered contractors to do the installations, with the rebates going directly to the property owner once each project is complete.

Contractors who want to get on the registry must complete a short training course, be legally registered to do business in Alberta and have current liability insurance and workers' compensation coverage.