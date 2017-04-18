Alberta economy poised for quick turnaround: report

Alberta’s economy is turning around faster than Canada’s other oil-producing provinces, according to the latest monthly report from the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC).



BDC Chief Economist Pierre Cleroux said recent pipeline announcements are already spurring new projects in Alberta, and the government’s efforts to rebuild Fort McMurray after last year’s wildfire will also bolster the economy.



“Alberta is going to have better growth than Saskatchewan or Newfoundland. We are seeing more investment right now in Alberta,” Cleroux said.



Higher oil prices are also leading to a return of oil and drilling jobs in the province.



Growth is happening across Canada, particularly in the manufacturing and tourism sectors. Cleroux expects 2017 to be another record-breaking year for tourism, with Americans drawn north by the low dollar.



Alberta consumers still have lower confidence in the economy than the rest of the country, after feeling a sharper downturn than other provinces.



But after two years of job losses and a year of declining retail sales, the province has seen 20,000 new jobs since the start of the year.



Cleroux said it’s understandable that Albertans are still in the dumps about the economy but attitudes will likely change soon.



“This is going to be the year of the turnaround and we are going to build on that from this year on,” he said.



“It’s going to take some time before everybody sees it, but this is the first step and this is going in the right direction.”