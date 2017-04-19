Edmonton Cannabis Coalition says more help needed from feds

On the eve of 4/20, a coalition working to prepare Edmonton for marijuana legalization is calling for more support from the federal government.

The Edmonton Cannabis Coalition, which includes members of city council, Alberta Health Services, and Edmonton’s police and fire services among others, laid out its concerns in a press release Wednesday morning.

“From the beginning, we have been concerned about how the City of Edmonton can be ready to regulate and manage this issue,” Coun. Dave Loken, the coalition’s chair, said in the release.

“This timeline is ambitious and without support from the Federal government this amounts to a downloading of costs to municipal and federal governments. We simply cannot do this alone.”