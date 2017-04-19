Edmonton police cleared in death of man who had bag of meth in stomach

Edmonton police have been cleared of “any wrongdoing” in the death of a 25-year-old man that occurred two years ago, after the Alberta Serious Response Teams (ASIRT) determined he died from “excited delirium” due to high volumes of meth in his system.

A baggie that screened positive for methamphetamine was recovered from the man’s stomach, ASIRT said in a news release Wednesday.

On April 29, 2015 at 9:18 p.m., security officers at the City Centre Mall arrested a man for trespassing in a stairwell, according to ASIRT.

“The man appeared under the influence of alcohol or drugs, did not follow verbal direction, and resisted the attempts of mall security to take him into custody, including kicking at the security officers,” ASIRT said in the release.

“The man talked and yelled over the security officers as they attempted to explain the arrest and his rights and he exhibited bizarre behaviour. A request for police assistance was made.”

ASIRT said two police officers then arrived and took him into custody, where he continued to resist.

“He was observed twisting and attempting to pull away,” the release reads. “He was observed to be breathing heavily, mumbling and yelling, mostly incoherently.”

Officers later called for help, where four officers “had to use physical force” to restrain the man with handcuffs and leg restrains.

The man continued to resist, according to the agency, so police believed he was under the influence of some substance.

ASIRT said police then called EMS for help.

“Once in the detention area, the man was placed on the floor in a holding cell in the recovery position,” ASIRT said. “It was at this point officers noted the man now appeared to be unconscious and in medical distress.”

That’s when police removed the restraints and performed CPR as EMS hadn’t yet arrived.

“Unfortunately, his condition could not be stabilized and he was pronounced deceased,” the release reads.



Following his death, toxicology results showed there was meth and “methamphetamine metabolites” in the man’s blood. That’s when the baggie of meth was also found.

“The struggle with police would have furthered the negative metabolic impact of the methamphetamine toxicity within the man’s body,” ASIRT determined. “The use of the restraints played no role in the death of the man.”

“There is no evidence to suggest any of the officers involved wished harm upon the man and, equally important, there is no evidence that the conduct of the officers reflected a wanton or reckless disregard for the health and safety of the man.”

ASIRT offered condolences to the man’s family.