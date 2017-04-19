Police looking for LRT stabbing witnesses

Edmonton police have released photos of individuals they believe may have witnessed the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man at a transit stop on April 11.

They want anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which took place near the Coliseum LRT Station, to contact police.

“We’re hopeful that some or all of these individuals will contact police immediately, as they could have information that will assist us in our investigation into this tragic loss of life,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen, EPS Homicide Section, in a release.



“This incident occurred during the afternoon rush hour with plenty of motorists driving past and students from nearby schools.”