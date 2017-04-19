Edmonton police officers cleared in death of man in custody for trespassing

EDMONTON — Officers with the Edmonton Police Service have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the death of a man picked up at a downtown mall.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says the officers executed their duties lawfully and the use of restraints on the man did not contribute to his death.

Security staff at City Centre Mall called police for help after arresting a 25-year-old man for trespassing in April 2015.

ASIRT said the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and resisted attempts to take him into custody.

Several officers were needed to get him into a police vehicle and to the downtown detention centre, where he was later discovered unconscious and in medical distress.

The cause of death was attributed to excited delirium brought on by methamphetamine toxicity.

An autopsy found the man had “somewhat advanced coronary artery disease” for a person of his age, while toxicology results found the presence of methamphetamine in his blood.

A plastic bag found in his stomach tested positive for methamphetamine.