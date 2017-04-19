Edmonton to work on regulations around pawn shop clustering

City planners’ new work on potentially limiting pawn shops from clustering in neighbourhoods concerns at least one executive with an Edmonton pawn shop business.

“We don’t want to be stuck in industrial areas,” said Diana Mochado, chief operating officer with Edmonton-based Cash Canada, during an urban planning committee meeting Wednesday. “We are trying to add value and get involved in the community."

City councillors tasked planners Wednesday with developing draft bylaw changes that would essentially prevent clustering of pawn shops in Edmonton, similar to how liquor stores and body rub parlours are regulated.

“We recognize there are impacts on the community,” Coun. Scott McKeen told council members Wednesday. “The community feels strongly that we should regulate this.”

The push for change comes as residents continue to fight new shops from opening in neighbourhoods, arguing they increase crime. Cities like Calgary and Saskatoon already have rules to regulate how close pawn shops can be from one another.

The motion, spearheaded by Coun. Mike Nickel, will also require city staff to report how the clustering of pawn stores affects neighbourhoods and residents living in them. Planners will consult with End Poverty Edmonton as part of that report.

“We need to have some evidence, some numbers to hang our hat on,” Nickel said. “It’s an important body of work.”

But Mochado says the city will have a hard time proving pawn shops hurt neighbourhoods.

“We are not a bad industry,” she said. “You won’t find that our stores do in fact increase crime.”

Planners will also work on draft bylaw changes that govern how pawn stores look in neighbourhoods (so they don’t appear sketchy) and notify business associations when they plan to open up.

“We support those approaches,” Mochado said. “We’re trying to change those perceptions. Our stores are very family friendly.”