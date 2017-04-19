Pee time: Rogers Place taking steps to cut down long washroom lineups

Edmonton Oilers fans might have to scooch a little closer in the pee line at Rogers Place Thursday.



The Oilers Entertainment Group is taking steps to reduce washroom lines for Game 5 of the team’s First Round series against the San Jose Sharks, after complaints about long waits to use the men’s rooms.



Tim Shipton, the group’s vice president of corporate communications and government relations, said the changes will include having guest service staff assist washroom queuing, and possible markers on the floor to encourage lineups inside the washrooms instead of outside.



“We’re finding that … the line starts at the edge of the washroom entrance, rather than in the washroom itself and certainly rather than behind urinals,” Shipton said.



“And that was a change from the old facility, where you saw significant lineups in the washrooms.”



Shipton said wait times have gone up to eight minutes during playoff games, compared to average 4-5 minute waits during the regular season.



That's partly because people are waiting right until the final period buzzers to leave their seats, whereas regular season games see more of a steady flow to the loo.



At events like the recent John Mayer concert where crowds skew female, some of the male washrooms are flipped. But when it comes to hockey, it’s the men who are left waiting.



“When you have the demographic skewed to a larger male crowd, that’s where you focus some of your time and effort,” Shipton said.



Shipton said the Oilers will review the building operations, including washroom service, once the season is over.



But he also noted that Rogers Place has more washrooms than other new National Hockey League buildings and way more than Alberta building codes require.



The code required 114 female toilets, 20 male toilets and 38 urinals, he said. Rogers Place has more than twice that, with 227 female toilets, 75 male toilets and 183 urinals.