Albertans have trust issues, according to nationwide survey

Albertans are the least likely to trust Justin Trudeau and most likely to trust energy and pipeline companies, according to a new survey.



The 2017 Environics Communications CanTrust Index, released Wednesday, asked Canadians to rank how much they trust various politicians, industries and institutions, and found Alberta out of step in several areas.



“There’s a big difference there, and perhaps not surprising,” Environics Senior Vice-President Josh Cobden said of Albertans’ thoughts on the prime minister. “The Trudeau name, for many people in Alberta, will forever be connected to the National Energy Program of his father.”



On a seven-point scale, less than 30 per cent of Edmontonians and Calgarians said Trudeau is “very” or “somewhat” trustworthy to do what’s right for Canadians.



The national average was 44 per cent.



When it comes to energy and pipeline companies, the roles reversed, with about 40 per cent of Albertans considering them trustworthy compared to a 26 per cent national average.



Big-city Albertans are sharply divided when it comes to Premier Rachel Notley.



In Edmonton, 35 per cent said they trust their premier, compared to 21 per cent of Calgarians.



Across Canada, 30 per cent of Canadians said they trust their respective premier.



In the workplace, Calgarians were the most likely in Canada to trust their CEO or most senior boss, at 62 per cent versus a national ranking of 51 per cent.



While Western Canada skews cynical, Cobden said the overall results show Canadians – particularly newcomers and women – buck global trends by being more optimistic, hopeful and trusting.



“It paints a uniquely Canadian picture, and that’s one of trust and hope and optimism,” he said.



Canadians put the most trust in hospitals, universities and colleges at over 60 per cent, and the least trust in U.S. President Donald Trump and marijuana producers, with both coming in at 13 per cent.



Environics conducted an online survey of 1,500 Canadians between January 16 and 26.