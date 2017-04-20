Earth Day 2017 events for April 22

There’s lots happening in Edmonton for Earth Day 2017. Here are some ways you can get involved:

WHAT: Earth Day clean up

Help make a difference in the community by partaking in this Earth Day clean up. Residents are asked to meet at the centre parking lot at the Sathya Sai Baba Centre.

WHEN: April 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Sathya Sai Baba Centre Edmonton

--

WHAT: Edmonton Resilience Festival

The Edmonton Resilience Festival is an event celebrating global and community resilience. There will be a wide variety of Earth Day events and workshops, such as ideas for edible front yards, indoor gardening and micro-farming, building a bee home, resilience through local food and more. There will also be a market. For more information visit www.edmontonresiliencefestival.com.

WHEN: April 22 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Waldorf Independent School of Edmonton

--

WHAT: YEG Earth Day Party

As a way to top off the Edmonton Resilience Festival, the Edmonton Permaculture Guild is hosting an Earth Day Party complete with eight featured acts, including headliner Carter & the Capitals. There will be food trucks on site. Tickets are $20 at the door, if available.

WHEN: April 22 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

WHERE: Waldorf Independent School of Edmonton

--

WHAT: March for Science

The March for Science is a celebration of science and a call to support the community. Policy changes have raised concerns among the scientific community and the event is a way to show policymakers the importance of science, both from an environmental standpoint and otherwise.

WHEN: April 22 from 1 to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Alberta Legislative Grounds, 10800 97 Avenue NW

--

WHAT: Earth Day DIY for New Parents

A family-friendly workshop exploring reuse crafting and sharing ideas for parents to reduce waste. Make a do-it-yourself hula hoop, tactile musical toys and a baby mobile with reusable materials. There will also be information on how to reuse baby wipe containers and turn other item into educational toys.

WHEN: April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon