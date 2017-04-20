News / Edmonton

Earth Day 2017 events for April 22

There's lots of ways to participate in Earth Day 2017 in Edmonton

There’s lots happening in Edmonton for Earth Day 2017. Here are some ways you can get involved:

WHAT: Earth Day clean up

Help make a difference in the community by partaking in this Earth Day clean up. Residents are asked to meet at the centre parking lot at the Sathya Sai Baba Centre.  

WHEN: April 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Sathya Sai Baba Centre Edmonton

--

WHAT: Edmonton Resilience Festival

The Edmonton Resilience Festival is an event celebrating global and community resilience. There will be a wide variety of Earth Day events and workshops, such as ideas for edible front yards, indoor gardening and micro-farming, building a bee home, resilience through local food and more. There will also be a market. For more information visit www.edmontonresiliencefestival.com.

WHEN: April 22 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Waldorf Independent School of Edmonton

--

WHAT: YEG Earth Day Party

As a way to top off the Edmonton Resilience Festival, the Edmonton Permaculture Guild is hosting an Earth Day Party complete with eight featured acts, including headliner Carter & the Capitals. There will be food trucks on site. Tickets are $20 at the door, if available.

WHEN: April 22 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

WHERE: Waldorf Independent School of Edmonton

--

WHAT: March for Science

The March for Science is a celebration of science and a call to support the community. Policy changes have raised concerns among the scientific community and the event is a way to show policymakers the importance of science, both from an environmental standpoint and otherwise.

WHEN: April 22 from 1 to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Alberta Legislative Grounds, 10800 97 Avenue NW

--

WHAT: Earth Day DIY for New Parents

A family-friendly workshop exploring reuse crafting and sharing ideas for parents to reduce waste. Make a do-it-yourself hula hoop, tactile musical toys and a baby mobile with reusable materials. There will also be information on how to reuse baby wipe containers and turn other item into educational toys.

WHEN: April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon

WHERE: City of Edmonton Reuse Centre, 6835 83 St NW 

