News / Edmonton

Man dies in 'serious' north side crash: Edmonton Police

Police have closed off roads in north Edmonton at 97 street between 153 Avenue and 160 avenue

Edmonton police say a man has died in a car crash Thursday morning.

Metro File

Edmonton police say a man has died in a car crash Thursday morning.

Edmonton police say one man has died after a "serious" crash in the city's north side Thursday morning.

Police said in a new release the crash involved a bus and a motorcycle (which the man was driving), occurring in the area of 157 Avenue and 97 Street.

Investigators have closed roads at 97 Street between 153 Avenue and 160 Avenue as a result of the collision.

Police expect the roads to remain closed for the next several hours. Police say more information will be made available.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views