Man dies in 'serious' north side crash: Edmonton Police
Police have closed off roads in north Edmonton at 97 street between 153 Avenue and 160 avenue
Edmonton police say one man has died after a "serious" crash in the city's north side Thursday morning.
Police said in a new release the crash involved a bus and a motorcycle (which the man was driving), occurring in the area of 157 Avenue and 97 Street.
Investigators have closed roads at 97 Street between 153 Avenue and 160 Avenue as a result of the collision.
Police expect the roads to remain closed for the next several hours. Police say more information will be made available.