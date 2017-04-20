Parking ban in effect tonight for Oilers game
The parking ban commences at 6 p.m. instead of the previous 7 p.m.
Starting at 6 p.m today, bylaw officers will be patrolling Whyte and Jasper Avenues enforcing a parking ban during tonight’s Oilers game .
The parking ban went into effect at 7 p.m. at previous game nights but has been moved back an hour.
No stopping or parking is permitted from 6 p.m. until midnight on Whyte Avenue between Gateway Boulevard and 109 Street or on Jasper Avenue between 100 Street and 109 Street.
Those who don’t comply can expect to be ticketed and/or towed.
“Keeping Whyte Avenue and Jasper Avenue clear of vehicles will create additional space on these streets and will ensure a smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians,” the city said in a release. “Bars on Whyte Avenue and Jasper Avenue are expected to draw large numbers of hockey fans gathering to watch the Oilers play.”
