Parking ban in effect tonight for Oilers game

Starting at 6 p.m today, bylaw officers will be patrolling Whyte and Jasper Avenues enforcing a parking ban during tonight’s Oilers game .

The parking ban went into effect at 7 p.m. at previous game nights but has been moved back an hour.

No stopping or parking is permitted from 6 p.m. until midnight on Whyte Avenue between Gateway Boulevard and 109 Street or on Jasper Avenue between 100 Street and 109 Street.

Those who don’t comply can expect to be ticketed and/or towed.