Police arrest suspects connected to string of bank robberies

Edmonton police have arrested two suspects in connection with five bank robberies that occurred throughout the city in March and April.

Police said in a news release Thursday that the two alleged robbers were arrested on Apr. 12 and charged with 24 robbery and firearms related offences.

The suspects, 30-year-old Marvin Byrd and 37-year-old Mamahat Tiber, allegedly "threatened the use of a weapon" and fled scenes with undisclosed amounts of money, police added.

The robberies occurred at:

Mar. 16 in the area of Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive

Mar. 21 in the area of 52 Street and 167 Avenue

Mar, 28 in the area of 178 Street and 66 Avenue

Mar. 30 in the area of 131 Street and 137 Avenue

Apr. 12 in the area of 97 Street and 161 Avenue