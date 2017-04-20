Police looking for missing 28-year-old man

Edmonton Police are looking for a 28-year-old Windermere man who has been missing since Monday, April 17.

Russell Stempien was reported missing shortly after midnight on Wednesday after his family became concerned after he didn't return home following a 24-hour period.

Stempien was last seen near his southwest Edmonton Windermere home. His disappearance is considered to be out of character for him and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Police say there is no indication of foul play at this time.

Stempien is described as Caucasian, standing 6’4” tall, weighing 375 pounds with dark hair and a beard. He may be wearing white New Balance running shoes, and a grey and black checkered coat with a fur-lined hood.