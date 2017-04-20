Police looking for man who poses "risk of extreme violence" to public

Edmonton police have issued arrest warrants for a 25-year-old man who they say poses a “great risk of extreme violence to the public.”

Torrie Evan Nepoose, 25, was released on bail on Monday and subsequently breached his conditions.

He is wanted for three counts of breach of recognizance. Police said Nepoose is considered violent and dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public.

He is described as standing 6’2”, weighing 153 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.