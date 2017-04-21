Edmonton police looking for alleged identity thief

Edmonton police are asking the public to help identify two suspects allegedly involved in stealing people's identification information to withdraw large amounts of cash at numerous banks across the city last summer.

Police said in a news release that an unknown man allegedly attended multiple financial institutions — on Jun. 2, Jun. 28 and Aug. 11 of 2016 — to withdraw "thousands of dollars in cash" using stolen identity information.

The man impersonated clients, according to police, which noted he was accompanied by an unknown woman during certain times.

"The male suspect was frequently reported to be dressed as a construction worker and was often described as wearing an orange and yellow vest and a hard hat," police said. "However, he regularly changed his appearance by wearing different clothing."

The suspects were also involved in similar incidents in other provinces, police added.

Officers continue to investigate.