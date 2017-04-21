'We'd love to get it back to him:' Police looking for man who lost item

Edmonton police need the public's help in identifying a man who lost an item that was turned in to officers last month.

Police said in a news release Friday that a "thoughtful citizen" turned in the item to police in March after they found it in a downtown pedway.

Police believe the item was lost by a senior, who was shopping downtown in the area of 100 Street and 102A Avenue.



Officers then obtained surveillance footage from the Starbucks at the City Centre Mall, which show photos of the man.



“We believe the customer in these photos is the owner of the property,” says Const. Shaunna Kossatz with Downtown Division. “We would love to get it back to him.”